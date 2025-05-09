Motorcyclist Killed In Road Mishap
Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2025 | 03:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) A motorcyclist was killed in a road mishap in the area of Thikriwala police.
A police report said on Friday that 45-year-old Talib Hussain was going on motorcycle near Adda 169 when a tyre of motorbike burst and he fell down.
He suffered injuries and died on-the-spot. The body was handed over to the family.
Separately, Rail Bazaar police held a record holder drug-trafficker near GTS Chowk and seized 1.5kg hashish from his possession. The accused was later identified as Nasir, son of Abdul Majeed, a resident of Kanak Basti, Faizabad.
