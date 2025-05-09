Motorcyclist killed in road mishap

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) A motorcyclist was killed in a road mishap in the area of Thikriwala police.

A police report said on Friday that 45-year-old Talib Hussain was going on motorcycle near Adda 169 when a tyre of motorbike burst and he fell down.

He suffered injuries and died on-the-spot. The body was handed over to the family.

Separately, Rail Bazaar police held a record holder drug-trafficker near GTS Chowk and seized 1.5kg hashish from his possession. The accused was later identified as Nasir, son of Abdul Majeed, a resident of Kanak Basti, Faizabad.