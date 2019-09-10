UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Motorcyclist Killed In Road Mishap

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 07:30 PM

Motorcyclist killed in road mishap

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2019 ) :A motorcyclist was crushed to death in a road accident in the area of Thikriwala police station here Tuesday.

Police told that 50-year-old unidentified man was going on a motorcycle when a speedy mini-loader truck hit his two-wheeler near Chuta Bypass at Jhang Road.

As a result, the motorcyclist received serious injuries and was rushed to Hospital by Rescue-1122 team but succumbed to his injuries.

Police took the body into custody and started search for his family and the driver of the loader who managed to escape from the scene after the accident.

