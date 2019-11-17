Motorcyclist Killed In Road Mishap
Sun 17th November 2019 | 07:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :A motorcyclist was killed in a road mishap in the area of City Tandlianwala police station.
Police spokesman said on Sunday that 40-year-old Abbas Hussain of Chak No 422-GB Tayyabah Town was going on a motorcycle when his two-wheeler collided with a camel cart.
As a result, Abbas received serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.