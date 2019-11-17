UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Motorcyclist Killed In Road Mishap

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 07:00 PM

Motorcyclist killed in road mishap

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :A motorcyclist was killed in a road mishap in the area of City Tandlianwala police station.

Police spokesman said on Sunday that 40-year-old Abbas Hussain of Chak No 422-GB Tayyabah Town was going on a motorcycle when his two-wheeler collided with a camel cart.

As a result, Abbas received serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Related Topics

Police Station Road Tandlianwala Sunday

Recent Stories

Sharjah Police earn over AED13.49 million from pub ..

36 minutes ago

MoHAP, Ajman DED agree on enhancing electronic con ..

51 minutes ago

Sultan bin Khalifa approves composition of UAE Nat ..

51 minutes ago

MoHAP: 44 successful gynaecological robotic surger ..

1 hour ago

Global Business Forum Africa 2019 begins tomorrow ..

1 hour ago

Religious harmony rejuvenated in Sri Lanka after D ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.