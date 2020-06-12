UrduPoint.com
Motorcyclist Killed In Road Mishap

Motorcyclist killed in road mishap

A motorcyclist was killed in a road mishap in the area of Thikriwala police here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :A motorcyclist was killed in a road mishap in the area of Thikriwala police here on Friday.

According to police sources, Muhammad Anwar resident of Chak No.198-RB Shareenwala was going on a motorcycle when a speedy wagon hit his two-wheeler near Chuta Bypassat Jhang Road.

As a result, motorcyclist received serious injuries and died on the spotbefore getting any medical treatment. Rescue 1122 shifted body to mortuary for postmortem.

More Stories From Pakistan

