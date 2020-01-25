Motorcyclist killed in road mishap in Faisalabad

A motorcyclist was killed in a road mishap in the area of Sitiana police on saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) : A motorcyclist was killed in a road mishap in the area of Sitiana police on saturday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that Abdus Shakoor was going on motorcycle when his two-wheeler struck against a parked trolley near Khannuana Adda at Sitiana road. As a result motorcyclist received serious injuries and died on the spot.