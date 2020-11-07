Motorcyclist killed in road mishap in peshawar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A motorcyclist was killed and his friend sustained serious injuries when their two-wheeler was hit by a speedy car in Gangoreeni area,Chitral here on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :A motorcyclist was killed and his friend sustained serious injuries when their two-wheeler was hit by a speedy car in Gangoreeni area,Chitral here on Saturday.

According to police spokesman, a motorcycle was hit by a speedy car near Gangoreeni area on Garam Chasma Road.

Motorcyclist, Ibad-ur-Rehman who was a geologist by profession killed in the incident while his friend, Musawar sustained critical injuries.

Police has arrested driver of the care and started further probe.