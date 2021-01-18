Motorcyclist killed in sagodha

A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Bhalwal police station limits

Police said on Monday that Shahid Iqbal, 22, resident of chak-12 NB,was traveling to Bhalwal city on a motorcycle when he collided with a tractor-trolley coming from opposite side due to dense fog near Nabi Bala village.

Consequently, he suffered severe injuries.

Rescue team shifted him to hospital but he succumbed to injuries.

The police handed over the body to the heirs after completing medico-legal formalities.