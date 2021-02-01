Motorcyclist killed in sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :A 26-year-old man was killed in road accident in the limits of Kotmomin police station on Monday.

According to police here, Naveed Akram, resident of Miana Gondal was traveling on a motorcycle on Sargodha-Lahore road when a speeding dumper hit the two-wheeler near chak no.

118 SB and managed to escape.Consequently, he sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.

Police handed over the body to heirs after completing medico-legal formalities.