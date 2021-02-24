Motorcyclist killed in sargodha

A 32-year-old man was killed in a road accident in Atta Shaheed police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :A 32-year-old man was killed in a road accident in Atta Shaheed police limits.

Police said on Wednesday that motorcyclist,Muhammad Fazil,resident of chak no.57 SB, was on his way to work when a speeding dumper hit the two-wheeler near chak 46 SB.Consequently,he suffered serious injuries and died on the spot.

However,the accused driver managed to escape.

Police registered case and started investigation.