Motorcyclist killed in sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :A man was killed in bike-bus collision near Jhal Chakiyan police limits here on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, 41 years old citizen Muhammad Azam was driving a motorbike when a speeding bus hit him near chak 36 NB. The man sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 handed over the body to heirs after legal formalities.