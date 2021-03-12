Motorcyclist Killed In Sargodha
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 02:27 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :A man was killed in bike-bus collision near Jhal Chakiyan police limits here on Friday.
According to Rescue 1122 officials, 41 years old citizen Muhammad Azam was driving a motorbike when a speeding bus hit him near chak 36 NB. The man sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.
Rescue 1122 handed over the body to heirs after legal formalities.