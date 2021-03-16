Motorcyclist killed in SARGODHA

A 35-year-old man was killed in a road accident in Khushab police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :A 35-year-old man was killed in a road accident in Khushab police limits.

Police said on Tuesday that motorcyclist,Muhammad Farhan,resident of Ochali,was on his way to work when a speeding dumper truck hit the two-wheeler near Katha Sughral morr and managed to escape.Consequently, he suffered serious injuries and died on the spot.

Police registered case and started investigation.