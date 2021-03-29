UrduPoint.com
Motorcyclist Killed In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 02:54 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Sahiwal police limits here on Monday.

Police said that Muhammad Saif, 19, was on motorcycle when a speeding auto-rickshaw hit the two-wheeler.He received critical injuries and died on the spot.

Police arrested the rickshaw driver and started investigation.

