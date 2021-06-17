UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Motorcyclist Killed In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 12:12 PM

Motorcyclist killed in sargodha

A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Bhalwal police limits on Thursday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Bhalwal police limits on Thursday.

Police said that Ghulam Mohiyuddin, 32, resident of chak no. 6 NB was going on motorcycle when a speeding dumper hit the two-wheeler near jok morr. He received critical injuries and died on the spot.

Police handed over the body to the heirs after medico-legal formalities and registered a case against dumper driver.

Related Topics

Police Driver Died Road Accident Bhalwal

Recent Stories

Elahi faces threat of NA like situation in Punjab ..

3 minutes ago

Putin, Biden Did Not Discuss Lists for Potential P ..

2 minutes ago

River in Crimea's Kerch Overflows Banks Flooding C ..

2 minutes ago

Multiple schemes approved for district Vehari

2 minutes ago

Putin, Biden Did Not Discuss Possibility for US to ..

2 minutes ago

Putin, Biden Touched Upon Iran at Narrow-Format Ne ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.