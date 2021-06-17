Motorcyclist Killed In Sargodha
Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 12:12 PM
A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Bhalwal police limits on Thursday
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Bhalwal police limits on Thursday.
Police said that Ghulam Mohiyuddin, 32, resident of chak no. 6 NB was going on motorcycle when a speeding dumper hit the two-wheeler near jok morr. He received critical injuries and died on the spot.
Police handed over the body to the heirs after medico-legal formalities and registered a case against dumper driver.