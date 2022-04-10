Motorcyclist killed in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) :A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Sillanwali police precincts on Sunday.

The police said that Muhammad Naveed, 21, a resident of Chak No 132-SB was riding a motorcycle when a speeding truck hit the two-wheeler. He received critical injuries and died on-the-spot.

Police handed over the body to the heirs after medico-legal formalities and registered a case against dumper driver.