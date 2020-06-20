UrduPoint.com
Motorcyclist Killed In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 01:54 PM

Motorcyclist killed in Sargodha

A man was killed, while another suffered injuries in a motorcycle-collision in Sajid Shaheed Police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :A man was killed, while another suffered injuries in a motorcycle-collision in Sajid Shaheed Police limits.

According to police here on Saturday,Anwar (35), resident of chak 104 SB, was traveling to Sargodha city on a motorcycle when it collided with another motorcycle which was coming from opposite direction due to over speed near 49 Tail.

Consequently,Anwar died on the spot, while other motorcyclist Sajid received injureies.

Rescue team shifted the injured and the body to the nearby hospital.

