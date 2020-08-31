UrduPoint.com
Motorcyclist Killed In Sialkot

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 05:14 PM

Motorcyclist killed in sialkot

A Faisalabad-based motorcyclist was killed when a speeding bus hit him near Daakwala on Daska-Sialkot Road here on Monday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :A Faisalabad-based motorcyclist was killed when a speeding bus hit him near Daakwala on Daska-Sialkot Road here on Monday.

The Rescue 1122 shifted the body of Zafar Liaqat (33) after legal process for burial in his native graveyard.

Meanwhile, farmer Muhammad Khurram's two buffaloes were killed and two others injured when a speeding van hit them while crossing a road near Kot Ghuman-Motra, Daska tehsil.

