Motorcyclist killed in the limits of Raja Jang police station Kasur

A man was killed in an accident in the limits of Raja Jang police station here on Thursday

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :A man was killed in an accident in the limits of Raja Jang police station here on Thursday.

Police spokesperson said that 45-year-old Muhammad Saif Ullah was riding a motorcycle on Sattoki Road when suddenly a rashly driven tractor-trolley hit the motorcycle from behind, as a result of which, he received serious head injuries and died.

Police took the body into custody and shifted it to DHQ Hospital, Kasur.

Further investigation was under way, said police.