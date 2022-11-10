UrduPoint.com

Motorcyclist Killed In The Limits Of Raja Jang Police Station Kasur

Umer Jamshaid Published November 10, 2022 | 09:57 PM

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :A man was killed in an accident in the limits of Raja Jang police station here on Thursday.

Police spokesperson said that 45-year-old Muhammad Saif Ullah was riding a motorcycle on Sattoki Road when suddenly a rashly driven tractor-trolley hit the motorcycle from behind, as a result of which, he received serious head injuries and died.

Police took the body into custody and shifted it to DHQ Hospital, Kasur.

Further investigation was under way, said police.

