Motorcyclist Killed In Traffic Accident On Khushab Road

Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Motorcyclist killed in traffic accident on Khushab road

JAUHARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) A high-speed truck fatally crushed a motorcyclist on Khushab Road, on Tuesday .

According to the police, the incident occurred when Muhammad Amin Bhatti riding his motorcycle, lost control after spilling petrol from Sabri Petroleum.

He fell onto the road where the truck ran over him resulting in his death at the scene.

The truck driver fled the scene and local police have since filed an accident report and are actively searching for the driver.

The victim's body was taken to DH Hospital in Joharabad.

