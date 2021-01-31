Motorcyclist Killed On Road
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 09:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :A 25-year-old man was killed in an accident in the limits of Jaranwala police station on Sunday.
According to the police, Muzaffar Hussain of Chak 99-GB was travelling on a motorcycle on Jaranwala-Khurrianwala road when his bike collided with a rickshaw.
As a result, he sustained serious injuries and died.
The police handed over the body to the family after completing legal procedure.