Motorcyclist Killed On Road

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 09:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :A 25-year-old man was killed in an accident in the limits of Jaranwala police station on Sunday.

According to the police, Muzaffar Hussain of Chak 99-GB was travelling on a motorcycle on Jaranwala-Khurrianwala road when his bike collided with a rickshaw.

As a result, he sustained serious injuries and died.

The police handed over the body to the family after completing legal procedure.

