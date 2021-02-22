Motorcyclist Killed On Road
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 07:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident near here on Monday.
According to police, the accident occurred at Satiana Road, near Adda-77 where a bus hit a motorcycle.
As a result, Saim (55) resident of Dinpur, Kamalia who was riding the motorcycle, died on the spot.
Police have shifted the body to mortuary and registered a caseagainst the bus driver.