Motorcyclist killed on road

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident near here on Monday.

According to police, the accident occurred at Satiana Road, near Adda-77 where a bus hit a motorcycle.

As a result, Saim (55) resident of Dinpur, Kamalia who was riding the motorcycle, died on the spot.

Police have shifted the body to mortuary and registered a caseagainst the bus driver.