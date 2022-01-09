Motorcyclist killed on road

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :A man was killed in a road accident, in the limits of Atta Shaheed police station on Sunday.

Police said that Qalib Abbas, resident of Chak No 111-SB, was going back to home from a village when a recklessly driven oil tanker hit his motorcycle from behind near Chak 107-SB.

He died on the spot.

Police have registered a case against the oil tanker driver who fled the scene soon afterthe accident.