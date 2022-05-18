Motorcyclist killed on road

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :A man was killed when his motorcycle collided with a tractor trolley at Wazirabad Road on Tuesday.

According to Rescue-1122, a TMA trolley was taking off banners at Harrer Morh Wazirabad Road, when a motorcycle coming behind collided with the trolley. As a result, Nabeel (35) received headinjuries and died on the spot.

Rescuers shifted the body to the local hospital.