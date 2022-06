SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :A motorcyclist was killed in an accident in Mid Ranjha police precincts on Wednesday.

The police said Zain Sultan, 23, was travelling on a motorcycle when a speeding bushit it near Midh Morr who died on-the-spot.

Police handed over the body to the family and registered a case against the driver.