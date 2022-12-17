Motorcyclist killed on road

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :A motorcyclist was killed while the other sustained serious injuries in an accident in Sadar police limits on Saturday.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said the speeding motorcycle collided with a truck near Air Avenue City Jhang Road.

As a result, Arsalan, 22, of Amin Town died on the spot whereas Ali Hasan, 20,was shifted to Hospital in a critical condition.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation, he added.