Motorcyclist killed on road

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :A motorcyclist was killed while another injured in a road accident near here on Friday.

According to the Rescue 1122, two people were traveling on a bike when they collided with an electric pole near Jandan Wala Phatak Jhumra road.

Consequently, one of them was killed on the spot while the other sustained critical injuries whose identity could not be ascertained.

The body was handed over to Chak Jhumra police station while the injuredwas shifted to the Allied hospital.