FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :A motorcyclist was killed in an accident in Mansoorabad police limits on Tuesday.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said 43-year-old Muhammad Amin of Tandlianwala wastravelling on a motorcycle when his bike skidded off the road near Gattwala Underpass.

As a result, he received serious injuries and died on the spot.