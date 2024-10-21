Motorcyclist Killed On Road
Sumaira FH Published October 21, 2024 | 02:20 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) A motorcyclist was killed after being hit by a speeding trailer near here
on Monday.
The rider, Ghulam Murtaza of Karor Lal Esan, was an Arabic teacher.
The police reached the spot after receiving information and shifted the body
to the THQ hospital.
The trailer's driver fled away after the accident. A case was registered and the police constituted
a team to arrest the accused.
