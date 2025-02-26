Motorcyclist Killed On Road
Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2025 | 04:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) A motorcyclist was killed in an accident in the area of Samundri police station.
The Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Wednesday that a speeding truck hit a motorcycle
near Chak No 66 Bridge.
As a result, 27-year-old Muhammad Haneef died on the spot.
The body was shifted to a mortuary of Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Samundri
while the police started investigation, he added.
