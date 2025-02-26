Open Menu

Motorcyclist Killed On Road

Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Motorcyclist killed on road

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) A motorcyclist was killed in an accident in the area of Samundri police station.

The Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Wednesday that a speeding truck hit a motorcycle

near Chak No 66 Bridge.

As a result, 27-year-old Muhammad Haneef died on the spot.

The body was shifted to a mortuary of Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Samundri

while the police started investigation, he added.

Recent Stories

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence A ..

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award honours 55 winners of 3rd ..

2 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi University kicks off first International ..

Abu Dhabi University kicks off first International Sustainability Leaders Meetin ..

17 minutes ago
 DGHR approves flexible, remote work policy for Dub ..

DGHR approves flexible, remote work policy for Dubai Government employees during ..

47 minutes ago
 Dubai delegation explores Shenzhen's investment, i ..

Dubai delegation explores Shenzhen's investment, innovation experience

47 minutes ago
 Sirius Talent Summit concludes in Abu Dhabi

Sirius Talent Summit concludes in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Digital Transformation Forum strengthens e ..

Sharjah Digital Transformation Forum strengthens emirate’s position as smart c ..

1 hour ago
Sharjah Media City awards contract for designing ' ..

Sharjah Media City awards contract for designing 'Shams Studios'

2 hours ago
 'Call of the People of Qiblah' signed at Intra-Isl ..

'Call of the People of Qiblah' signed at Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference in Ba ..

3 hours ago
 Gaza health sector losses near $6.3 billion, WHO r ..

Gaza health sector losses near $6.3 billion, WHO reports

3 hours ago
 UAEU, Sultan Qaboos University fund 5 major resear ..

UAEU, Sultan Qaboos University fund 5 major research projects

4 hours ago
 UN official urges action to address Gaza's immense ..

UN official urges action to address Gaza's immense needs

4 hours ago
 ADJD participates in Smart Rehabilitation Centres ..

ADJD participates in Smart Rehabilitation Centres Technology Conference in Thail ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan