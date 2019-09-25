Motorcyclist killed on road in Faisalabad

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in the area of Garh police

Police spokesman said Wednesday that Mukhtar Hamid resident of chak No.621-GB was riding on a motorcycle when a tractor trolley hit his two-wheeler.

As a result, motorcyclist received serious injuries and died on the spot while tractor driver managed to escape.

The police took body into custody and started investigation for arrest of tractor driver.