Motorcyclist Killed On Road In Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :A motorcyclist was killed in a road traffic accident in the area of Garh police.

Police spokesman said Wednesday that Mukhtar Hamid resident of chak No.621-GB was riding on a motorcycle when a tractor trolley hit his two-wheeler.

As a result, motorcyclist received serious injuries and died on the spot while tractor driver managed to escape.

The police took body into custody and started investigation for arrest of tractor driver.

More Stories From Pakistan

