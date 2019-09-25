Motorcyclist Killed On Road In Faisalabad
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 11 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 08:55 PM
A motorcyclist was killed in a road traffic accident in the area of Garh police
Police spokesman said Wednesday that Mukhtar Hamid resident of chak No.621-GB was riding on a motorcycle when a tractor trolley hit his two-wheeler.
As a result, motorcyclist received serious injuries and died on the spot while tractor driver managed to escape.
The police took body into custody and started investigation for arrest of tractor driver.