Motorcyclist killed on road in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :A motorcyclist was killed while another injured in an accident in Sadar Jaranwala police limits here on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said a speeding van hit the motorcycle driven by Abdus Sattar of Bholi Jhok who died on the spot while Rescue 1122 shifted Aasia Bibito the THQ Hospital Jaranwala in a critical condition.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation while the driver fled.