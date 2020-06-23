UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Motorcyclist Killed On Road In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 04:50 PM

Motorcyclist killed on road in Faisalabad

A motorcyclist was killed while another injured in an accident in Sadar Jaranwala police limits here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :A motorcyclist was killed while another injured in an accident in Sadar Jaranwala police limits here on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said a speeding van hit the motorcycle driven by Abdus Sattar of Bholi Jhok who died on the spot while Rescue 1122 shifted Aasia Bibito the THQ Hospital Jaranwala in a critical condition.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation while the driver fled.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Driver Died Van Jaranwala Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industr ..

11 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthi targeting of Saudi Arabia with ..

26 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak launches Khalifa International ..

26 minutes ago

Xposure’s 5th edition will be held in February 2 ..

26 minutes ago

Ajman Chamber fuses digital services with Ajman Pa ..

35 minutes ago

Beds for coronavirus patients increased in Multan

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.