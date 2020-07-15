UrduPoint.com
Motorcyclist Killed On Road In Kasur

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 10:40 PM

Motorcyclist killed on road in Kasur

A motorcyclist was killed and three others sustained injuries as two motorcycles collided in Jandraka area, here on Wednesday

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :A motorcyclist was killed and three others sustained injuries as two motorcycles collided in Jandraka area, here on Wednesday.

The Rescue 1122 said that Shahbaz s/o Rehmat was on his way on a bike when a speeding motorcycle coming from the opposite side hit him.

As a result, Shahbaz died on the spot while the Rescue 1122 shifted the injuredto a hospital.

