UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Motorcyclist Killed On Road In Rajanpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 seconds ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 05:10 PM

Motorcyclist killed on road in Rajanpur

A motorcyclist was killed while another injured after a bus ran over them near Bukhara Sharif Chowk on Indus Highway on Wednesday

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) : A motorcyclist was killed while another injured after a bus ran over them near Bukhara Sharif Chowk on Indus Highway on Wednesday.

Motorcycle rider Mitha (35) s/o Manzoor died on the spot while 20-year-old Zulfiqar sustained injuries.

Rescuers shifted the injured to the THQ hospital Jampur.

Muhammadpur Diwan police took the bus in possession and registered a case against the driver.

Related Topics

Injured Police Driver Died Bukhara Jampur

Recent Stories

Yasir Hussain breaks silence on engagement picture

10 minutes ago

Greece releases policeman convicted of teen killin ..

27 seconds ago

Hot, humid weather predicted for KP

29 seconds ago

Reconstruction of Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium to he ..

33 seconds ago

Pakistan railways accommodating passengers of trai ..

35 seconds ago

University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Laho ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.