Motorcyclist killed on road in Rajanpur

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) : A motorcyclist was killed while another injured after a bus ran over them near Bukhara Sharif Chowk on Indus Highway on Wednesday.

Motorcycle rider Mitha (35) s/o Manzoor died on the spot while 20-year-old Zulfiqar sustained injuries.

Rescuers shifted the injured to the THQ hospital Jampur.

Muhammadpur Diwan police took the bus in possession and registered a case against the driver.