Motorcyclist Killed On Road In Rajanpur
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 seconds ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 05:10 PM
RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) : A motorcyclist was killed while another injured after a bus ran over them near Bukhara Sharif Chowk on Indus Highway on Wednesday.
Motorcycle rider Mitha (35) s/o Manzoor died on the spot while 20-year-old Zulfiqar sustained injuries.
Rescuers shifted the injured to the THQ hospital Jampur.
Muhammadpur Diwan police took the bus in possession and registered a case against the driver.