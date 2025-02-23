Motorcyclist killed, other injured in Nowshera accident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) A motorcyclist lost his life while another was injured after being hit by a speeding car in Nowshera.

Akora police informed on Sunday, the incident occurred at Jehangira, Akora Khattak, where a speedy car collided with a motorcycle.

As a result, one motorcyclist died on the spot, while the other sustained injuries.

The deceased was identified as 47-year-old Misri Khan, a resident of Akora Khattak, while the injured, 44-year-old Sheraz, hails from Aman Garh.

Rescue 1122 medical teams arrived at the scene and transported the deceased’s body and the injured to the hospital.

APP/vak