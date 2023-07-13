Open Menu

Motorcyclist Killed Over Resistance During Robbery

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 13, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Motorcyclist killed over resistance during robbery

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :A motorcyclist was killed over resistance during a robbery in the area of Sadar Sammundri police station.   According to a police spokesman, unidentified bandits intercepted a motorcycle near Motorway Chowk and tried to deprive the rider of his valuable items.

 However, when the motorcyclist offered resistance, the outlaws got infuriated and opened fire. As a result, the motorcyclist Afzal received serious injuries and died on-the-spot whereas robbers managed to escape from the scene.  The police took the body into custody and started investigation, but no clue was found so far in this regard, he added.

Related Topics

Fire Police Motorway Police Station Died Robbery From

Recent Stories

UAEU Science and Innovation Park organises trainin ..

UAEU Science and Innovation Park organises training workshops for school student ..

26 minutes ago
 DEWA receives Net-Zero statement of verification b ..

DEWA receives Net-Zero statement of verification based on IWA 42:2022 guidelines

26 minutes ago
 RAKEZ empowers businesses through regular networki ..

RAKEZ empowers businesses through regular networking events

26 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 July 2023

45 minutes ago
 IMF deposits $1.2b into SBP account

IMF deposits $1.2b into SBP account

1 hour ago
 Buddhist Monks visit historical sites at Takht Bha ..

Buddhist Monks visit historical sites at Takht Bhai in Mardan

2 hours ago
Pakistan vows to engage with Afghanistan on all as ..

Pakistan vows to engage with Afghanistan on all aspects of cooperation

2 hours ago
 UNCTAD Secretary-General urges youth to drive peac ..

UNCTAD Secretary-General urges youth to drive peace and sustainable development

2 hours ago
 Qasr Al Watan opens its doors to students for educ ..

Qasr Al Watan opens its doors to students for educational tour

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Judiciary organises lecture: &#039;Right ..

Abu Dhabi Judiciary organises lecture: &#039;Right to Self-Preservation&#039;

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Montenegro o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Montenegro on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Shaheen Afridi eyes 100th Test wicket

Shaheen Afridi eyes 100th Test wicket

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan