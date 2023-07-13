Motorcyclist killed over resistance during robbery

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :A motorcyclist was killed over resistance during a robbery in the area of Sadar Sammundri police station. According to a police spokesman, unidentified bandits intercepted a motorcycle near Motorway Chowk and tried to deprive the rider of his valuable items.

However, when the motorcyclist offered resistance, the outlaws got infuriated and opened fire. As a result, the motorcyclist Afzal received serious injuries and died on-the-spot whereas robbers managed to escape from the scene. The police took the body into custody and started investigation, but no clue was found so far in this regard, he added.