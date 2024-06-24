Open Menu

Motorcyclist Killed, Three Injured In Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published June 24, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Motorcyclist killed, three injured in accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) A teenage motorcyclist was killed, while three others sustained serious injuries in two-motorcycles collision here at Jalandhar Bridge in the area of Dijkot police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson said here on Monday that the accident claimed life of a 17-year-old Qasim, whereas inflicting serious injuries to Faizan (12), Shehzad (24) and Shabbir (70).

The victims were shifted to Allied Hospital-II (DHQ Hospital) after providing them first aid.

The police took the body into custody while further investigation was under way, he added.

