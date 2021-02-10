UrduPoint.com
Motorcyclist Killed, Three Injured On Road

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 05:21 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :A motorcyclist was hit to death while three others sustained injuries in an accidents on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said a speeding motorcycle collided with a parked tractor trolley on Faisalabad-Sammundri Road near Teen Pulli Stop.

As a result, motorcyclist Rasheed Anwar ,50, received serious injuries and the Rescue 1122 shifted him to a hospital where he died.

Meanwhile, Shoaib, 45, his daughter Saba,5, and son Shahzaib,10, received injuries when a speeding rickshaw and a van collided on Jaranwala-Jhumra Roadnear Eman City Bus Stop.

The Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Jaranwala.

