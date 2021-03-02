UrduPoint.com
Motorcyclist Killed, Two Injured In Accident

Tue 02nd March 2021 | 03:40 PM

Motorcyclist killed, two injured in accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :A man was killed and two others were injured in a collision between a rickshaw and a motorcycle near Khurrianwala Chowk on Tuesday.

According to the Rescue 1122, Imran Khan, M Wakeel and Muhammad Faryad were travelling on a motorcycle when a rickshaw hit them.

As a result, Imran Khan died on the spot while others received injurieswho were shifted to the Allied Hospital.

