Motorcyclist killed, two injured in road accident

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :A man was killed while two others were injured in a collision between two motorcycles at Chaoni Sulehrian, here on Sunday.

According to Rescue1122, 50-year-old Arshad died on the spot while two others Rasheed, 50, and other sustained serious injures.

Reportedly, Rescue-1122 shifted the body and injured to local hospital.

Further investigation was under way.