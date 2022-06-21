Motorcyclist killed, two injured in road mishap

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :A motorcyclist was killed while another two sustained serious injuries in a collision between two motorbikes near Ganj Shakar Ghee Mills at Lahore-Arifwala road on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, motorist Muhammad Javed Iqbal son of Bashir Ahmed, a resident of Village 187-EB, collided with a speeding motorcycle on his way to market.

Resultantly, he sustained serious injuries and died at the spot while another two motorcyclists were injured.

Rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the body and injured to a nearby hospital, while police concerned started the investigations into the incident.