Motorcyclist Killed, Wife Injured In Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published November 02, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Motorcyclist killed, wife injured in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) A motorcyclist was killed while his wife sustained minor injuries in a road accident in Thikriwala police limits.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Saturday that 44-year-old Muhammad Shakeel of Chak No.

340-GB along with his wife Musarrat Parveen, 42, was riding a motorcycle when a van hit their two-wheeler on Jhang Road near Chak No.67-JB Sadhar.

As a result, the motorcyclist received serious injuries and died on the spot whereas Rescue 1122 provided first aid to the woman whose condition was out of danger. The area police took the body into custody while an investigation is ongoing, he added.

