Motorcyclist killed with kite string

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :A motorcyclist was killed due to a string of a stray kite in the area of People's Colony police station here on Friday.

A police spokesman said that 50-year-old Ikram Bari, son of Abdul Hameed of Rehman Town, along with his son was going on a motorcycle when the string of a stray kite hit and cut his throat at Abdullahpur, Canal Road.

The man was shifted to Allied Hospital, but he died due to excessive bleeding.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident and directed the police head to immediately submit a report to the CM Office.

City Police Officer (CPO) Ghulam Mubasshir Mekan directed DSP People's' Colony to probe the matter and ensure immediate arrest of the accused.

The CPO said that the police were actively searching the kite-sellers and kite-flyers in Faisalabad and more than 400 accused were arrested so far in addition to recovering thousands of kites along with other paraphernalia from them.