UrduPoint.com

Motorcyclist Killed With Kite String

Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Motorcyclist killed with kite string

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :A motorcyclist was killed due to a string of a stray kite in the area of People's Colony police station here on Friday.

A police spokesman said that 50-year-old Ikram Bari, son of Abdul Hameed of Rehman Town, along with his son was going on a motorcycle when the string of a stray kite hit and cut his throat at Abdullahpur, Canal Road.

The man was shifted to Allied Hospital, but he died due to excessive bleeding.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident and directed the police head to immediately submit a report to the CM Office.

City Police Officer (CPO) Ghulam Mubasshir Mekan directed DSP People's' Colony to probe the matter and ensure immediate arrest of the accused.

The CPO said that the police were actively searching the kite-sellers and kite-flyers in Faisalabad and more than 400 accused were arrested so far in addition to recovering thousands of kites along with other paraphernalia from them.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Chief Minister Police Police Station Road Died Bari Man From Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

PSL 7 Play-off 3 (Eliminator II) Lahore Qalandars ..

PSL 7 Play-off 3 (Eliminator II) Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad United Live Scor ..

46 minutes ago
 Infinix Launches ZERO 5G Featuring 6nm 5G Master P ..

Infinix Launches ZERO 5G Featuring 6nm 5G Master Processor and Uni-Curve design

3 hours ago
 GROUPM PAKISTAN CONNECTS BRANDS TO WIDEST NETWORK ..

GROUPM PAKISTAN CONNECTS BRANDS TO WIDEST NETWORK OF TRUSTED INFLUENCERS AND PUB ..

4 hours ago
 Meeting on Disaster Management Organized by NDMA

Meeting on Disaster Management Organized by NDMA

5 hours ago
 Russian forces advance attacks as Ukrainian leader ..

Russian forces advance attacks as Ukrainian leader asks for help

5 hours ago
 The Evolution of realme's Charging Capabilities fr ..

The Evolution of realme's Charging Capabilities from 18W Quick Charge on realme ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>