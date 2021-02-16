UrduPoint.com
Motorcyclist Killed, Woman Injured In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 04:27 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :A motorcyclist was hit to death while a woman sustained injuries in an accident in Gulberg police limits.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said a speeding dumper hit a motorcycle near Marzipura.

As a result, motorcyclist Hasnain Akram,20, died on the spotwhereas Uzma Babar,40, was shifted to a hospital in a critical condition.

The police took body into custody and started investigation.

