Motorcyclist killed,two injured in road accident

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :A man was killed,while two others sustained serious injuries in road accident on Alla abad road.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesperson said on Thursday that Safdar Ali r/o Rajowal,was traveling towards Alla abad on a motorcycle when another speeding motorcycle coming from opposite direction hit him.

Consequently,Safdar received serious injuries and died on the spot,whereas other riders Sufayan and Rizwan shifted to hospital in critical condition.

Police started investigation.