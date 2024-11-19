Open Menu

Motorcyclist Receives Injured In Road Accident

Sumaira FH Published November 19, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Motorcyclist receives injured in road accident

SHORKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) A motorcyclist here on Tuesday received injuries in a road mishap as a car hit his two-wheeler.

According to a police spokesman, the accident occurred on Gharh Mahraja Road, in which a person, namely Muhammad Jameel, got serious injuries.

Rescue 1122 team shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ), adding the car driver managed to flee from the scene successfully.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Driver Road Car Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Honhaar Scholarship Program launched for students ..

Honhaar Scholarship Program launched for students in Punjab

17 minutes ago
 PSX 100 Index soars to new high with 430-point gai ..

PSX 100 Index soars to new high with 430-point gain

57 minutes ago
 Defence exhibition 'IDEAS 2024' begins in Karachi ..

Defence exhibition 'IDEAS 2024' begins in Karachi today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 November 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 November 2024

4 hours ago
 PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of ..

PTI wants to disrupt law & order under pretense of protest: Ihsan

13 hours ago
King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convoca ..

King Edward Medical University (KEMU) 14th convocation held

13 hours ago
 Punjab govt hosts dinner for ECO Cultural Institut ..

Punjab govt hosts dinner for ECO Cultural Institute, Tehran delegation

13 hours ago
 Sweden, Finland urge residents to be ready for war

Sweden, Finland urge residents to be ready for war

13 hours ago
 Stocks, dollar hesitant as traders eye US rate out ..

Stocks, dollar hesitant as traders eye US rate outlook, Nvidia

13 hours ago
 Senegal ruling party on track to win legislative m ..

Senegal ruling party on track to win legislative majority

13 hours ago
 Ecuador declares emergency for forest fires, water ..

Ecuador declares emergency for forest fires, water shortages

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan