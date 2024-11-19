Motorcyclist Receives Injured In Road Accident
Sumaira FH Published November 19, 2024 | 12:40 PM
SHORKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) A motorcyclist here on Tuesday received injuries in a road mishap as a car hit his two-wheeler.
According to a police spokesman, the accident occurred on Gharh Mahraja Road, in which a person, namely Muhammad Jameel, got serious injuries.
Rescue 1122 team shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ), adding the car driver managed to flee from the scene successfully.
