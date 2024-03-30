Motorcyclist Robbed Of Bike, Valuables Near Brahma
Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2024 | 10:40 PM
WAH Cantt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) In a brazen daylight robbery near Brahma within the jurisdiction of Wah Saddar Police station on Saturday, a motorcyclist, Rana Salman fell victim of robbery.
Salman reported to the police that as he was riding his motorcycle, two individuals on another motorcycle intercepted him near Brahma.
At gunpoint, they confiscated his motorcycle, cell phone, and cash before making a swift escape with their ill-gotten gains.
Wah Saddar Police have registered a case and initiated investigation into the matter.
APP/ajq/378
Recent Stories
Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables
Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah
Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta
PO arrested after intensive Police raids
Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan
National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place in Faisalabad
PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to address IHC judges’ concerns
Excise department launches special call centre
LUMS organises discussion on literary contributions of Dr. Khalid Jawed
Timely completion of Police Department development schemes top priority: IGP
IGP Punjab visited Chinese Consulate
494 raids conducted on hideouts of drug dealers in 24 hours
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AJK President, PM extend condolences on Sardar Javed Ibrahim's demise4 minutes ago
-
CM seeks report from IGP on kite string incidents4 minutes ago
-
Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables11 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah11 minutes ago
-
PO arrested after intensive Police raids11 minutes ago
-
Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan11 minutes ago
-
PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to address IHC judges’ concerns41 minutes ago
-
Excise department launches special call centre40 minutes ago
-
LUMS organises discussion on literary contributions of Dr. Khalid Jawed40 minutes ago
-
Timely completion of Police Department development schemes top priority: IGP59 minutes ago
-
IGP Punjab visited Chinese Consulate59 minutes ago
-
494 raids conducted on hideouts of drug dealers in 24 hours59 minutes ago