Motorcyclist Robbed Of Bike, Valuables Near Brahma

Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2024 | 10:40 PM

Motorcyclist robbed of bike, valuables near Brahma

WAH Cantt, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) In a brazen daylight robbery near Brahma within the jurisdiction of Wah Saddar Police station on Saturday, a motorcyclist, Rana Salman fell victim of robbery.

Salman reported to the police that as he was riding his motorcycle, two individuals on another motorcycle intercepted him near Brahma.

At gunpoint, they confiscated his motorcycle, cell phone, and cash before making a swift escape with their ill-gotten gains.

Wah Saddar Police have registered a case and initiated investigation into the matter.

