Motorcyclist shot dead

KASUR, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :A man was shot dead near Kot Meer canal here in the limits of CHunian.

Police said on Tuesday that Muhammad Mansha r/o Afzal town,was travelling towards his home from Allaabad when some unidentified motorcyclists opened fire at him near Kot Meer canal, killing him on the spot.

Police reached the spot,took the body into custody and shifted it to THQ hospital.

Police registered case and started investigation.