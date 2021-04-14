UrduPoint.com
Motorcyclist Shot Dead In Sukkur

Wed 14th April 2021 | 05:12 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Two unidentified assailants shot dead a motorcyclist in site area Sukkur on Wednesday.

According to DSP Sukkur city, Illahi Bux Soomro, some unidentified assailants shot dead a motorcyclist, when he was on his way back home in the limits of site area Police Station.

The motorcyclist identified as Syed Wajid Shah son of Hakim Ali Shah, resident of Akhuwat Society Sukkur.

The police shifted the dead body to GMMC hospital.

More Stories From Pakistan

