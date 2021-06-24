UrduPoint.com
Motorcyclist Succumbs To Head Injuries In Bikes Collision

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 01:19 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :A motorcyclist was killed and another was injured when 2 motorbikes collided each other fiercely at Multan road early in the morning on Thursday.

According to Rescue team, the accident occurred near Adda Bump Roundabout at Multan road between to motorbikes in which Numan, 28 died on the spot while other sustained injures and said to be in critical condition.

Rescuer team were trying to find out whereabouts and families in order to inform their heirs about the incident

