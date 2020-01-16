Motorcyclist urges to use helmets for their own safety

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Suhail Habeeb Tajik on Thursday urged the motorcyclists to use safety helmets for their own safety

While distributing helmets among the motorcyclists on Peshawar Road, RPO said that motorcyclists must wear helmet to avoid fatal accidents.

He said, Traffic wardens had been directed to take strict action in accordance with the law against the violators. He said wearing a helmet could save a driver's life in case of any accident. "Sometimes it's the only difference between life and death," he added.

RPO said all traffic issues could be resolved by observing traffic rules which are for the safety and protection of the road users.