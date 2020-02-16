UrduPoint.com
Motorcyclist Urges To Use Helmets For Their Own Safety

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 05:10 PM

Motorcyclist urges to use helmets for their own safety

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Ali Akbar has urged the motorcyclists to use safety helmets for their own safety.

In a statement issued here, the CTO said that motorcyclists must wear helmet to avoid fatal accidents.

He said, Traffic wardens had been directed to take strict action in accordance with the law against the violators.

He said wearing a helmet could save a driver's life in case of any accident.

"Sometimes it is the only difference between life and death," he added.

The CTO said all traffic issues could be resolved by observing traffic rules which were for the safety and protection of the road users.

